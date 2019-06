Detectives have arrested a woman accused of murdering her metro-Atlanta attorney husband and burning his body.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, on July 5, 2018, deputies were called to a home on the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in Alpharetta after human remains were found on the property.

The remains, which investigators say were burned "extensively," were eventually identified as 58-year-old attorney Gary Farris, who owned the property where his body was found.