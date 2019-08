- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of an armed and dangerous robbery suspect Friday, as authorities continue their search for the man.

The suspect seen in the sketch held a woman at gunpoint at a complex off East Marabel Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Monroe police.

Police said the shirtless suspect took the woman's purse and wallet. He ran away right before police arrived.

If anyone sees the suspect, authorities warn that no one should approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call police immediately at 770-549-6564.