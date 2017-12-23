Mom charged in infant son's death

- A mother is behind bars this morning after police say her infant son suffocated in her bed after she removed him from his crib.

Marietta detectives charged Lalonie Troup with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

Police say Troup has a history of child endangerment.

When she gave birth in July, investigators said someone brought illegal narcotics into the hospital for her.

Then in November, Cobb County Police arrested Troup for reportedly driving under the influence with her son in the car.

Authorities then gave the child's grandmother custody at that point.