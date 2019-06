- An area business made a huge donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving in memory of a woman killed by a driver under the influence.

Mod Pizza presented a $6,200 check to the organization Monday.

A drunk driver hit and killed Kennedy Segars, who was an area Mod Squad member of Decatur.

Mod created a pizza named after Kennedy to honor her life.

One dollar from the sale of each of these pizzas sold at Mod locations throughout Georgia and Alabama will be donated to MADD.