- One person was killed after a mobile home caught fire and exploded in Meriwether County this weekend.

The explosion happened Sunday in the 6000 block of Rocky Mount Road.

Fire officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the mobile home.

Medics flew both victims to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

One of them died the next day.

No word on the other victim's condition.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.