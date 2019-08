- Umpires around Major League Baseball held a Build-A-Bear workshop for children coping with serious illnesses and injuries.

It's a part of their Umps Care Charity event.

Thursday, organizers visited the Children's Healthcare Atlanta at Scottish Rite

Each child chose a stuffed animal along with clothing outfits for their new furry friend.

An umpire we spoke to says he enjoys putting smiles on the children's faces.

Umpires say the charity has made more than 160 hospital visits and handed out nearly 16,000 Build-A-Bears.