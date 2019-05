- New details emerged a day after Gwinnett County Schools said nine educators were caught up in a school testing scandal.

According to district officials, it started with a formula sheet provided to students during the eighth-grade math portion.

Officials said one teacher violated testing procedures by allowing students to write on their formula sheets prior to taking the test so they could use them a study guide during the test.

The violation was caught by another teacher who then reported it.

Eight teachers and one principal have been let go and 76 eighth-grade students had to retake the Georgia Milestones Test on May 20.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education and the Georgia Board of Education conducted an investigation which included reviewing tests and testing materials. They also conducted a personnel investigation and concluded.

RELATED: 9 educators, including principal named in Gwinnett County school testing scandal