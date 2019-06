- Paulding County deputies are searching for a teenage girl who has not been seen since Wednesday.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Karla Contreras is described as 5'6" in height and weighing around 175 pounds, with long dark brown hair. She was last spotted wearing blue jeans, a yellow long sleeved t-shirt and white tennis shoes.

On Wednesday she was seen in the area of the Hunters Glen subdivision off Charles Hardy Parkway.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should dial 911 immediately.