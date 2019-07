- It was a special surprise Saturday for a 10-year-old boy who hadn't seen his mother since Christmas.

Vaneshyia Augustine was deployed in Afghanistan with the 48th Infantry Brigade.

When she returned home, she decided to surprise her son, Jamari, during his scuba diving class on Saturday.

As Jamari was coming out of the water, he looked up and mom was standing to greet him.

Mom had been deployed for nine months and said she is extremely happy to be back with her son and family.