- Flames ripped through an apartment building in Las Vegas, and a metro Atlanta man jumped into action. He helped save a woman from a neighboring balcony.

Ralph N. Harris, from Hampton in Henry County, is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. The international organization held its conference in Las Vegas last week. Harris attends the event and used the trip as a vacation.

On Friday, Harris and his wife wrapped up visits to the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam. They made a wrong turn, which put them in front of an apartment fire. Flames engulfed an upstairs unit.

"We see this hand come out saying, 'Help me, help me, help me', says Harris. "It was a lady on the balcony."

Harris, a pastor and military veteran, wasted no time. He jumped out of the car and scaled a wall.

Another man ran to help.

"By that time the lady, she released herself and we caught her."

Harris says divine intervention played a role in him attending the conference. He says making the wrong turn that placed him at the fire reminded him about his faith.

"A lot of time in our life we make the decision, but when we stand on the Word of God, it becomes the right decision."

Harris says after rescuing the woman, he ran to knock on doors and alert people about the fire. He found a woman in her 70s, maybe 80s on the ground floor. She had no idea of what was going on.

The next thing Harris knew, several other men jumped the wall and brought ladders to make sure everyone made it out safely.

No injuries reported.