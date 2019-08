- A team of lawmakers met Monday morning to discuss heat-related injuries in young athletes.

The meeting comes on the heels of the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell, who died while conditioning at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County earlier this month. Family members said the teen was training on the track when she went into cardiac arrest and died.

Another local family also blames the heat for the loss of their loved one three years ago. Johnny Tolbert, III suffered a heat stroke during conditioning at Welcome All Park in south Fulton County. His parents made the difficult decision to remove him from life support two weeks later.

"I lost him, but I don't want any other parents to lose their child. I don't feel we should bury our kids. I feel like our kids should bury us and I had to bury mine and I live with that every day," Tolbert's mother, Michelle Wright, told state lawmakers in June. "It's hard every day."

Wright testified in front of a house committee named in honor of her late son. The goal of the study committee is to gather information and make possible recommendations for future legislation on the issue.

The study committee met at Welcome All Park. Throughout the meeting, lawmakers heard from health experts as well as coaches and other officials.