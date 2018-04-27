Mayor Bottoms announces decisions on several cabinet members
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Friday that she accepted resignations from numerous cabinet members, including airport General Manager and Directors of parks, and finance.
Earlier in April, Bottoms asked every cabinet member to submit letters of resignation and said she would make a decision on which resignations she would and would not accept.
In a statement sent to FOX 5, Bottoms noted that searches have already started to fill the following roles:
Aviation General Manager
Fire Chief
Chief Procurement Officer
Commissioner of Human Resources
Chief Information Officer
Chief Education Officer
Also, several Cabinet members will leave their posts:
Jim Beard, Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Berry, City Attorney
Catherine Buell, President and CEO, Atlanta Housing Authority
Faye DiMassimo, Renew Atlanta General Manager
Amy Phuong, Commissioner Parks and Recreation
Stephanie Stuckey, Chief Resilience Officer
Anne Torres, Communications Director
"Separately, Melissa Mullinax, Senior Policy Advisor, and Janquell Peters, Chief Service Officer will transition into different roles within the City," Bottoms said in the statement.
Bottoms went on to say roles will be finalized in the months ahead, "I will continue to assess the breadth of skills, experiences and leadership traits needed to complete my leadership team, and will announce my nominations to fill these and other positions in the coming months."