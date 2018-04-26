Mattie's Call issued for 18-year-old Clayton County woman

- A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been activated for an 18-year-old Clayton County woman.

Tianna Scott was last seen in the 5800 block of Waggoner Court in Rex around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Scott has left her home before without notice and was able to make her way to Ohio, but police said they are not sure how she was able to travel there.

Scott is described by police as being 5’1” tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue athletic sandals.

Police said Scott has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, cognitive disorder, and anxiety.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.