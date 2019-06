- Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call a missing teenage girl who suffers from multi-personality disorder and schizophrenia.

Authorities said, 18-year-old Lacey Gross left her home and did not tell her caregiver where she was going.

Lacey is described as a white female, weighing 160 pounds and around 5'1" in height. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last spotted wearing black and white jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Lacey Goss is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770- 477-3641 or dial 911.