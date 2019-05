- Police in DeKalb County have issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for a missing 69-year-old woman

Paula Baker was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Kenyon Court near Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Baker is described as being 5’7” tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray straight hair. She was last seen wearing black pants with a flower pattern.

Police said Baker has been diagnosed with dementia.

She is believed to be on foot, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-727-7710.