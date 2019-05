- Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated for her.

Tanika Brianna Walker was last seen on Friday around 4:22 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police describe Walker as being 5’2” tall, weighing about 190, with brown eyes, and long, braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Walker has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar for which she is taking medication.

Anyone who sees Walker is asked to call 911 immediately.