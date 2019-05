- Police in Henry County are searching for a missing 87-year-old man. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated.

Robert Hammond was last seen on Clearview Circle in McDonough on Sunday evening.

Police describe Hammond as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 185 pounds, and with blue eyes.

Hammond may be driving a black 2003 Grand Marquis with Georgia tag PEL6306, police said.

Anyone who sees Hammond should call 911 immediately.