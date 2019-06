- Atlanta police has issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for an 80-year-old Atlanta man.

Melco Ausbrooks, who also goes by the nicknames "Kool-Aid" or "Pee-Wee," was last seen at Grady Memorial Hospital, located at 80 Jessie Hill Street, on Wednesday around 4 p.m., according to police.

Ausbrooks reportedly has been diagnosed with dementia and is mute, police said.

Police describe Ausbrook as being 6-foot-3 feet tall, weighing about 176 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone who sees Ausbrooks is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his disappearance can call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.