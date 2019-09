- Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated for her.

Maria Pacheco was last seen leaving her home near Hollow Springs Trail in Loganville around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police describe Pacheco as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde curly hair. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

She has been missing before and police said she has gone several days without food or water, later to be found walking along a roadway.

Police said she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.