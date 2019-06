- Police in East Point are searching for a missing elderly person. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated for him.

Cladies Carter, 83, was last seen Sunday at the Family Dollar store located in the 4200 block of Washington Road.

Carter was seen wearing a blue and white shirt, khaki pants, and brown shoes.

Police said he was diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees his is asked to call 911 immediately.