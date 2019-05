- Clayton County Police are searching for a missing 37-year-old man who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

According to police, David Gadson was last seen on May 17 at 5930 Highway 85, Building 301, in Riverdale.

Gadson is described as a black male, 6-foot-1 and about 200 pounds, with low-cut black hair. He was last spotted wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Gadson's whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.