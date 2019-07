- A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been activated for a missing 28-year-old Atlanta man.

Sharod Hairston was last seen in the 1800 block of Myrtle Drive SW around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police describe Hairston as being 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts, and black flip-flops with white stripes.

Hairston has been diagnosed with autism and his family told police he is nonverbal.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.