Atlanta Fire officials said when crews arrived they found a 3-story building with heavy smoke pouring from the third floor and a fire breaking through the roof. Firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from the outside due to instability of the structure, officials said.
Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. It was not immediately clear how much damage the fire caused.
This is not the first fire to damage one of the former Morris Brown College buildings. In August 2015, firefighters said squatters set fire on one of the floors of the Gaines Hall, the first permanent building on the Atlanta University campus, built in 1869. The fire gutted the structure.
Posted Sep 11 2019 09:07PM EDT
Not long ago Johnny Isakson sent shock waves across the Georgia political landscape by announcing his resignation from the United States Senate. Isakson cited significant health challenges as the reason for leaving office before his term ends.
FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes traveled to Washington to sit down with Senator Johnny Isakson in his Senate office for a rare and exclusive opportunity for a final interview only months before he will bid the political world a fond farewell.
Nothing was off-limits, so there was a lot of ground to cover with a man who has earned a reputation few politicians will ever accomplish.
Posted Sep 11 2019 07:45PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 10:50PM EDT
An officer-involved shooting Wednesday night sent a suspect to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
It ended at the Chevron gas station on LaVista Road and Northlake Parkway in the Tucker area.
Eyewitness Michelle Figari told FOX 5 News the driver of a white sedan was fleeing from DeKalb County Police going eastbound on La Vista Road, striking several vehicles before his run came to end at the Chevron.
Posted Sep 11 2019 07:34PM EDT
Atlanta Police said a bystander was pinned by a car after the driver tried to flee from police.
The crash happened in the parking lot of the American Deli located in the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police said they were trying to pull over a black car along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Chappell Road. Police said the car was reported stolen out of Clayton County and the suspect were considered “armed and dangerous.”
"Officers were actually told to back down because we had our air unit in the air assisting," says TaSheena Brown, Special Police Officer with Atlanta Police.