- A massive fire on the former campus of Morris Brown College in the Atlanta University Center Historic District could be seen for miles Wednesday evening.

Firefighters could be seen racing to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Vine Street in northwest Atlanta around 9:20 p.m. Images sent to FOX 5 News show a massive fire just west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fire was also caught from FOX 5's 101 Marietta Cam.

Atlanta Fire officials said when crews arrived they found a 3-story building with heavy smoke pouring from the third floor and a fire breaking through the roof. Firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from the outside due to instability of the structure, officials said.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. It was not immediately clear how much damage the fire caused.

This is not the first fire to damage one of the former Morris Brown College buildings. In August 2015, firefighters said squatters set fire on one of the floors of the Gaines Hall, the first permanent building on the Atlanta University campus, built in 1869. The fire gutted the structure.

