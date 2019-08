- An overnight fire has left one Dacula family with a heavily damaged home Saturday morning.

Officials responded to the scene on the 1800 block of Nichols Landing Way in Dacula around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a home fire.

When they got to the scene, fire crews say they found heavy flames breaking through the roof of the home. During their attempts to put out the blaze, part of the home's roof and rear wall collapsed.

The heat was so intense, that it melted the vinyl siding on the neighboring homes, officials said.

The homeowner told firefighters they woke up smelling smoke and saw the fire burning around the back of the home. All four members of the family were able to get out unharmed.

Investigators believe that the blaze was accidentally sparked by a fire pit found on the back patio. The fire pit had been used earlier that evening, but the homeowners thought it had been extinguished.