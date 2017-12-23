Massive drug bust in Cobb County

Posted: Dec 23 2017 12:26AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 06:56PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 01:58AM EST

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County said an armed and dangerous drug dealer is off the streets and facing charges after a massive bust.

The Cobb County Police Department said it all started when one of their officers spotted a suspicious person outside an apartment complex.

That person had marijuana, according to investigators.

Their investigation led them to a separate location, another suspect, and more marijuana as well as scales, packaging, cash, and guns.

