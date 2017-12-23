Massive drug bust in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County said an armed and dangerous drug dealer is off the streets and facing charges after a massive bust.
The Cobb County Police Department said it all started when one of their officers spotted a suspicious person outside an apartment complex.
That person had marijuana, according to investigators.
Their investigation led them to a separate location, another suspect, and more marijuana as well as scales, packaging, cash, and guns.