- The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will be providing additional service this Fourth of July.

On Thursday, July 4, MARTA will have additional rail, bus, and mobility service for the running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race as well as fireworks in Centennial Olympic Park.

Rail service will begin at 4 a.m.

For anyone participating in the race, the south end of Buckhead Station will close for the race at 6 a.m. Runners should use the pedestrian bridge exit on the north end of the platform and walk to the starting area near Lenox Road.

If you're planning on watching fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park, exit at Dome or Peachtree Center Stations.

MARTA bus shuttles will run between Lindbergh and Lenox Stations starting at 4 a.m. Thursday. Bus service will run on a Saturday schedule.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

