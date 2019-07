Residents and law enforcement across north Georgia were mourning Monday after a 28-year-old Hall County deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty late Sunday evening.

“There are simply no words to Express the profound grief that this loss brings each of us,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Monday.

Deputy Nicholas Blane Dixon, a three-year member of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, had transferred from the jail to the patrol division about nine months ago. Just four short months ago, he welcomed his second son into the world, but Monday, Sheriff Couch said a gunman left his baby son and 9-year-old son without a father and his wife, a widow.