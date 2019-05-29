< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->   a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409583824_409548480_192218";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409548480","video":"569006","title":"Maria%20More%27s%20tips%20for%20summer%20exercise","caption":"Maria%20More%27s%20tips%20for%20summer%20exercise","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FMaria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F29%2FMaria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_569006_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653749643%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4HO2SGtXuRnd55Ea-I5MKfJBCao","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmaria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda"}},"createDate":"May 29 2019 10:54AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409583824_409548480_192218",video:"569006",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Maria%2520More%2527s%2520tips%2520for%2520summer%2520exercise",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_569006_1800.mp4?Expires=1653749643&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=4HO2SGtXuRnd55Ea-I5MKfJBCao",eventLabel:"Maria%20More%27s%20tips%20for%20summer%20exercise-409548480",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fmaria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409583824"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:54AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409583824" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409583824-409548465"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409583824-409548465" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409583824" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - She's a local radio personality on Majic 107.5/97.5 and a fitness guru providing midday motivation for listeners across Atlanta. Maria More joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype and shares tips for exercising in the summer heat. </p> <p>For more on Maria More <a href="http://mariamore.com/">click here.</a></p> <p>For more information on Majic 107.5/97.5 <a href="https://majicatl.com/">click here.</a></p> <p> </p> <p>Tips For Exercising In The Summer Heat </p> <p> </p> <p>1) Hydration: Exercising in higher temperatures will cause you to sweat more than you normally would. Be sure to replenish with water (minimum of 6-12 oz.) every 15-20 minutes while training outdoors. </p> <p> </p> <p>2) Stay In The Shade: Do your best to train before the heat peaks. If you can't workout in the early morning/evening (before the sun comes out), try to train in a shaded area to prevent overexposure to the sun. Also, be sure to wear sunscreen with a UV protection that is suitable for the weather conditions. </p> <p> </p> <p>3) Proper Clothing: Opt for light colored/breathable clothing, especially when doing cardio outdoors. Bright colored, "Dry fit" fabric is ideal as it allows the body to cool down through perspiration.</p> <p> </p> <p>4) Ease into it: Training in the heat can be tolling if you are not used to it. 