- Authorities in Douglas County are asking for your help in finding a missing 70-year-old man with "diminished mental capacity."

Ronald Avery was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday near Del Ridge Drive South of Interstate 20, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue pants and no shoes.

Avery has a gray beard and hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 770-949-5656.