- Authorities in Cobb County said a missing 75-year-old man with dementia has been found safe and returned home.

Earl Will Burney was last seen at his home on Worley Drive in Marietta about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Burney has gray hair and brown eyes. He often visits businesses on Canton Road near Blackwell Road in Marietta, police said.

A Mattie’s Call was issued. Anyone with information on Burney’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Crime Unit at 770-499-3945.