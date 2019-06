- The man who was the center of a massive manhunt after investigators said he murdered a 74-year-old man turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon.

Wallace Junior Chambers, Jr., 46, has been booked into the Floyd County Jail on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Rome Police said Chambers got into an argument with Johnny Lewis Price at a home on Hardy Avenue in South Rome last Thursday evening. Police said Chambers left the argument but came back with a gun.

Price was found shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

