- There was a new number one on the Clayton County Most Wanted list Thursday.

Authorities released the mugshot of Kenneth Hines. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Hines got into a fight with his live-in girlfriend and her daughter.

Deputies said Hines shot the girlfriend in her chest and point the gun at her daughter’s face.

Hines got away in a green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, deputies said.

He is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.