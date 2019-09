- Atlanta Police are search for man who suspiciously looking into cars at an apartment garage early Saturday morning, and then pulled a gun on an officer.

According to police, an officer spotted the suspect pulling on car door handles around 4:30 a.m. in the parking garage at an apartment complex located at 1450 La France St. NE. The man told the police officer he was there to visit his girlfriend but did not give any other details.

The officer along with his brother attempted to stop the suspect from walking away when the suspect fired three to four shots in the officer's direction. He then fled the scene.

The officer or his brother were not injured during the incident.

Police said there was evidence on the scene that several cars had been broken into and had items stolen from them. One car was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20s, wearing a brown hoodie, black jeans and black and white on the of bottom of his shoes.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Anyone who provided information that leads to an arrest and indictment can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.