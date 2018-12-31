Man surrenders after SWAT standoff at Cobb County apartments

- A Cobb County apartment community was the site of a tense situation as police surrounded the complex during a SWAT standoff.

Police told FOX 5 a man was holding a woman hostage inside one of the apartments.

Those living in the Cumberland Crossing Apartment Community off Cobb Parkway said the scene was surreal, especially in such a quiet complex.

"To see something like this on TV and to see this in-person is totally different," neighbor Kemuel Valezquez said. "I didn't think something like this could happen."

Police said the call came in just after 9 Monday morning.

"Earlier today, we received a trouble unknown call around 9 this morning and the police responded," Cobb County Police Officer Neil Penirelli said. "Once they arrived on-scene they determined it was possible hostage situation. That's when they called in the SWAT and negotiation team."

After about two hours or so, news broke that the man, who has not been identified, surrendered and it was a peaceful ending.

It is not clear what charges have been filed.