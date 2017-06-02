< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fman-sentenced-to-life-for-killing-drug-dealer-to-pay-rent width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man sentenced to life for killing drug dealer to pay rent photo By FOX 5 News data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Man sentenced to life for killing drug dealer to pay rent&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/man-sentenced-to-life-for-killing-drug-dealer-to-pay-rent" data-title="Man sentenced to life for killing drug dealer to pay rent" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/man-sentenced-to-life-for-killing-drug-dealer-to-pay-rent" addthis:title="Man sentenced to life for killing drug dealer to pay rent"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a Posted Mar 13 2019 12:11PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-394625118" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A jury has convicted an Atlanta man for murdering and robbing a victim to pay his back rent to his landlord.</p><p>According to the Fulton County District Attorney, on Aug. 4, 2017, 22-year-old William Ford contacted a friend asking to buy marijuana. The person connected Ford with 25-year-old Travion Gill.</p><p>That night, officials say Ford went to Gill's home on Browns Mill Road Southeast planning to steal Gill's marijuana at gunpoint so that he could sell it</p><p>Ford needed to pay his landlord back rent, which he promised would be paid by the end of the week.</p><p>In the home, authorities say the plan changed for Ford. He believed that Gill had a handgun in his pocket, so officials say Ford shot him in the head while his back was turned weighing the marijuana.</p><p>While Gill was dying, Ford left his home with 6.3 ounces of marijuana.</p><p>"Fifteen minutes after murdering Gill, Ford boldly texted potential customers to see if they were willing to purchase the marijuana he stole from the victim," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said in a statement. </p><p>Gill's body was discovered by his girlfriend a few hours later.</p><p>During the investigation, police say a witness came forward saying they interacted with Ford before the murder, when he pulled up and "asked the neighbor if he had an 'ounce' and was acting 'geeked up.'" A short time later, the witness reported hearing the gunshot. He later identified Ford in a photo lineup. Ford was also captured on the witness' security cameras outside his home.</p><p>Ford was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department at his job in Cobb County on Aug. 9. 