- A jury has convicted an Atlanta man for murdering and robbing a victim to pay his back rent to his landlord.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney, on Aug. 4, 2017, 22-year-old William Ford contacted a friend asking to buy marijuana. The person connected Ford with 25-year-old Travion Gill.

That night, officials say Ford went to Gill's home on Browns Mill Road Southeast planning to steal Gill's marijuana at gunpoint so that he could sell it

Ford needed to pay his landlord back rent, which he promised would be paid by the end of the week.

In the home, authorities say the plan changed for Ford. He believed that Gill had a handgun in his pocket, so officials say Ford shot him in the head while his back was turned weighing the marijuana.

While Gill was dying, Ford left his home with 6.3 ounces of marijuana.

"Fifteen minutes after murdering Gill, Ford boldly texted potential customers to see if they were willing to purchase the marijuana he stole from the victim," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said in a statement.

Gill's body was discovered by his girlfriend a few hours later.

During the investigation, police say a witness came forward saying they interacted with Ford before the murder, when he pulled up and "asked the neighbor if he had an 'ounce' and was acting 'geeked up.'" A short time later, the witness reported hearing the gunshot. He later identified Ford in a photo lineup. Ford was also captured on the witness' security cameras outside his home.

Ford was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department at his job in Cobb County on Aug. 9. During a search, they found a pistol in Ford's vehicle as well as a black bag containing marijuana.

A jury convicted Ford of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree burglary.

He was sentenced to life without parole plus 10 years in prison.