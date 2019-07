- Police in Atlanta spent Friday afternoon trying to piece together a sequence of events which led to an overturned truck riddled with bullets.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday along Beckwith Street SW near Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The victim told FOX 5's Morse Diggs he was driving down Beckwith Street when someone opened fire on his car.

Boris Bryant, a recent Morehouse College graduate came to a stop at the light, sitting in his Ford F-150 pickup truck.

"I noticed the guy he was looking at my truck. And then I was just watching him. And he started... he pulled out a gun and... and I looked behind me to see if like 'Who are you about to shoot?'" Byrant told FOX 5's Morse Diggs.

Bryant said he saw the man start to point the gun at him and he knew he had to get away.

"So, I immediately put it in reverse and I just punched it," Bryant said.

The truck ended up striking a parked vehicle and flipping over. Bryant said he suffered a graze wound to his right hip. FOX 5 cameras saw a bullet hole in his truck which ended up going through the seat, which likely was caused by the same bullet which injured Bryant.

FOX 5 News was there as a tow truck was loading the car up to be taken from the scene. The pickup sustained heavy damage and the airbags were deployed.

"Save my life! Someway, somehow I got to get out of here," Bryant explained his decision.

When neighbors heard what was going on, they rushed out to help Bryant. One neighbor reportedly knelt with him in prayer until police arrived at the scene.

Police will be looking into this as a possible carjacking. No word on the suspect.

Bryant was treated at the scene.

