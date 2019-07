- A disturbing discovery at a Lithonia gas station has witnesses shocked.

Several investigators and the Medical Examiner have just left a BP gas station on the 3800 block of Panola Road and Browns Mill Road.

Witnesses told FOX 5's Deidre Dukes that when they arrived at the gas station at around 6:30 a.m. they noticed a car parked in a handicapped parking space. The car's flashers were on and it appeared like there was a man alone asleep behind the wheel.

According to witnesses, about an hour later a woman who claimed to be the man's wife showed up and began screaming for help.

When employees checked the man, they found he was dead and that there was a large amount of blood on the man's body and in the car.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the man's death and will be releasing more information shortly.