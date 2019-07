- Doctors are working to save a man after someone shot him multiple times in Tucker.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday morning along Britt Road in Tucker.

Officers responded to the area after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators say they found a Hispanic man with several gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. He's now in critical condition.

Police are working to talk with witnesses and figure out what happened.

So far, they have not released the victim's identity or any motive behind the shooting.