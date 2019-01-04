Man jailed for abandoning his dog

- Authorities have jailed a man for abandoning his dog on a Duluth Street.

Gwinnett County Police said the act put the dog named Prince, a pit bulldog, in jeopardy.

An alert officer on routine patrol spotted the act, seeing the dog trying to catch back up with his owner's car. That officer got out and started asking questions.

Matthew Sanders explained that he no longer felt he could keep the animal which he said would not obey him and went to the bathroom all over the house.

The officer explained that what he did was both improper and illegal. Sanders was taken to jail. Prince was taken to the county animal shelter.

And there is a family set up to adopt the animal.