- Police are on the scene at an officer-involved shooting at a packaging company in Dalton, Georgia.

According to the Dalton Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. at the Sonoco packaging company on the 2500 block of Abutment Road in Dalton.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting, but they say no one from the business was involved.

The suspect was transported to the hospital breathing and conscious.

Police say the officer did not sustain serious injuries.

The GBI has been called to investigate the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.