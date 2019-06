- A man is recovering in the hospital after a train hit him.

It happened early Friday morning along Fairfield Place and Verbena Avenue.

Atlanta police said a CSX train tried to stop but ran over the man.

The train was traveling at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Officers found the man, only identified as being in his 30s, sitting down in the middle of the tracks.

Police said the man is lucky to be alive.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers said he suffered minor head injuries.