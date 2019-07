- Police in Gwinnett County have named a man they are searching for in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police responded around 1:15 p.m. to a restaurant off of Stone Mountain Highway near Country Walk. The victim told police he was shot at the Views at Jacks Creek Apartment complex behind the restaurant.

The victim was shot three times, police said and was rushed to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his wounds.

Police said they are searching for 30-year-old Malcom Jamal Gilead in connection to the shooting. Gilead has three active warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the 3rd-degree charges.

Gilead is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 180 to 200 pounds, with short twists with beads in his hair. He was last seen driving a white 2004 GMC Savanna G3500 box truck with Georgia tag PSE8821. The truck belongs to a plumbing company and the last four digits of the phone number on the truck are 7799.

Police said the motive is likely to be domestic in nature as the victim has children with the current girlfriend of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).