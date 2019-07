- Police were searching for a man who they consider armed and dangerous after investigators said he shot and killed his own stepson.

Demeriex Bowman, 54, was last seen driving a rented white 2018 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag CIN2735, DeKalb County Police said.

Police said Bowman is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Frederick White.

Investigators said White was shot and killed at his home in the 4200 block of Rue Antoinette Road near Stone Mountain around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).