- A man was struck and killed trying to help a stranger on Interstate 285 late Monday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. not far from Spaghetti Junction in the westbound lanes near the I-85 south ramp.

DeKalb County police said the 36-year-old man stopped to help a stranded driver. According to police, while the man was out of his car, several other cars hit him.

The drivers who struck the man stayed at the scene.