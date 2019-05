- Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in a South Fulton neighborhood.

Investigators received reports of shots fired on the 7700 block of Mastiff Road, south of Interstate 85, before midnight on Tuesday.

A little over two hours later, a witness called South Fulton police saying they found a man lying between two of the homes in the neighborhood.

Officers say they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify the victim or determine his age.

They have not been able to identify a possible suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.