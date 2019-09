- Atlanta police have identified a man found shot to death Wednesday night but investigators said they are still looking for the killer.

Officers found 20-year-old Tamal Daniels in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane NW around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators are working to determine a motive and a suspect.