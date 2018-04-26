Man found guilty on 214 counts of animal cruelty

Posted: Apr 26 2018 08:11PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 26 2018 06:53PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26 2018 11:10PM EDT

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Polk County man accused of starving and abusing dozens of dogs has been found guilty.

Devechio Rowland was arrested last August.

Polk County Police chief said Rowland is responsible for the mistreatment of dozens of animals.

They were found at two different locations.

He was found guilty on 214 counts of animal cruelty, 107 of those were felony dogfighting charges.

Rowland will be sentenced next month.

