- Investigators say a 20-year-old man is charged with malice murder in the deaths of three people whose remains were found this week in south Georgia, and a 25-year-old is charged with concealing the deaths.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Jonathan Douglas Vann, of Nashville, Georgia, is charged with murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Mercedes Hackle, 27-year-old Wayne Hackle Jr. and 22-year-old Bobbielynn Moore.

A news release says Keyante Latwan Greene is charged with concealing the deaths.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

Charges involving the teenager's death were brought in Berrien County, where Moore's burning car was found Thursday. Charges involving the adults were brought in Atkinson County.

The GBI says Vann also is charged in Berrien County with arson.