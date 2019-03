- A Gainesville man was charged with marijuana distribution over the weekend following a traffic stop in Hall County.

Juan Carlos Mendoza-Perez, 26, was arrested on Sunday in the 700 block of Summit Street. According to investigators, he was allegedly driving under the influence and was arrested for DUI.

As Mendoza-Perez was arrested, officials said he had ten separate bags containing marijuana in them. He also had a 5-year-old child in the car who wasn't restrained properly.

Mendoza-Perez was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, DUI, obstruction, giving a false name to an officer, driving without a license, endangering a the life of a child by DUI, child safety restraint violation, tag light violation, failure to maintain lane and open container while operating a vehicle.

The suspect was booked into the Hall County Jail.