- Deputies in Hall County have arrested man who investigators after sending inappropriate texts to an underage girl.

Ulmar Marvin Gabriel Salas, 35, of East Hall, was arrested Tuesday and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes. Investigators said he texted the underage girl trying to persuade her to perform sex acts with him.

Gabriel Salas was booked into the Hall County Jail where he remained Tuesday evening on an immigration hold.

Deputies said the case remained under investigation.